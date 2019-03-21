× The Bucks stop here; Delone Catholic pulls off upset to win state championship

HERSHEY – The simple math said Delone Catholic’s girls were heavy underdogs heading into the PIAA 3A Championship against undefeated Dunmore. The Squirettes lost the district championship by 11 points to Trinity and the Shamrocks lost in the state semifinals earlier in the week to Dunmore by over 20.

It’s difficult to compute grit, determination and execution and Delone used all three to deal the Lady Bucks their first loss and secure the fourth state title in program history. The Squirettes raced out to a 27-12 halftime advantage and finished off the 49-43 victory to capture the crown.

Here are the highlights and postgame reaction from FOX43 News: