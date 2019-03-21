Throw an Ax at Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- There is a new place to get in touch with your "primal" side in Lancaster County. Stumpy's Hatchet House is the newest place to throw an ax with friends.

Stumpy's Hatchet House opened in earlier this year and is a BYOB destination located in Manheim Township. You are allowed to bring beer and wine with you to Stumpy's.

There are rules when at the hatchet house:

No open-toe shoes. No removing hatchet's when someone is tossing an ax. No drinking when you are throwing.

Stumpy's Hatchet House is located at: 405 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster

They are open: Wednesday through Thursday. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 12 p.m. to midnight and Sunday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stumpy's is available to corporate events and parties.