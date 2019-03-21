Update: Jackknifed tractor trailer crash on I-83 has been cleared; residual delays are expected
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The jackknifed tractor trailer crash has been cleared.
Residual delays are expected.
Previous: A jackknifed tractor trailer has closed down a portion of Interstate 83 in York County.
The southbound lanes are closed between Exit 18 (PA 124 – Mount Rose Avenue) and Exit 16B (PA 74 North – Queen Street), PennDOT says.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
39.951250 -76.733652