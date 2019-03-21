× Update: Jackknifed tractor trailer crash on I-83 has been cleared; residual delays are expected

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The jackknifed tractor trailer crash has been cleared.

Residual delays are expected.

Previous: A jackknifed tractor trailer has closed down a portion of Interstate 83 in York County.

The southbound lanes are closed between Exit 18 (PA 124 – Mount Rose Avenue) and Exit 16B (PA 74 North – Queen Street), PennDOT says.

Traffic in southbound lanes currently backed up from Mt. Rose Ave all the way to Route 30 as of 3:04PM. — Bradon Long FOX43 (@bradonlongwx) March 21, 2019

Crash on I-83 southbound between Exit 18 – PA 124/Mt Rose Ave and Exit 16B – PA 74 North/Queen St. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) March 21, 2019

