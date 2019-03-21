× Warrant issued for man accused of stealing over $150 in cash and merchandise from Cumberland County store

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An arrest warrant has been issued for a man that has stolen from a Weis Markets store on three separate dates.

Brandon Smith, 43, is facing three counts of retail theft and theft by deception charges for the incidents.

On February 13, Smith entered the Weis Markets store in Lower Allen Township and picked up an Aleve Direct Therapy item.

Smith proceeded to the self check-out where he paid cash for the item. On his way out, he grabbed another Aleve Direct Therapy item, and left the store without paying for it. That item is valued at $49.99.

Then, Smith returned with one of the items and returned it at the customer service counter with the receipt that was used to purchase the first item. Smith was provided $52.99 due to tax, and as he exited the store, he stole another $7.41 of merchandise.

On February 17, Smith again entered the Weis Markets and picked up an Aleve Direct Therapy item.

He proceeded to walk to the rear of the store with the item before re-appearing without the item in his hands.

It was found that there was a bulge in his sweatshirt, consistent with the outline of the item. He proceeded to walk out of the store, before re-entering the store with the stolen item and returning it at the customer service desk.

Smith used the same receipt from February 13, and was refunded another $52.99.

On February 24, Smith again entered the Weis Markets.

He picked up an Aleve Direct Therapy item again, paid for it at the self check-out ad exited the store.

Then, Smith re-entered the store with no items in his hands, and picked up another Aleve Direct Therapy Item.

He immediately walked over to the customer service counter, and returned the item with the receipt from the item he had just purchased.

In total, Smith stole three Aleve Direct Therapy items, each valued at $49.99, and other merchandise totaling $7.41.

After returning three of the items, Smith fraudulently received $158.97 total.

Now, an arrest warrant has been issued for Smith.