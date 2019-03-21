× West Hempfield Township names new Chief of Police

LANCASTER COUNTY — West Hempfield Township has selected Lisa Layden as its new police chief, Township officials announced Thursday.

Layden will replace retiring Chief Mark Pugliese, who served on the township’s police force for thirty-five years, the last 17 as chief.

Layden is currently a Detective-Sergeant with the Southwestern Regional Police Department in York County, where she has served since 1996. She previously held the ranks of Patrol Officer and Patrol Sergeant. Layden is the lead investigator for major crimes, department supervisor for criminal investigation and crime prevention, primary Internal Affairs investigator, and training officer for patrol and supervisors.

Layden is certified as an Expert Witness for investigation of Child Abuse and Application of Pennsylvania Child Protective Services Law in Federal Court. She was named Officer of the Year in 2002, 2012, and 2017 and received and Academic Achievement Award in 2007 and 2010, among numerous other commendations.

Layden is a 1995 graduate of the Harrisburg Area Community College Police Academy, a 2007 graduate of York College of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Behavioral Science in Criminal Justice, a 2019 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a Master of Public Administration, and a current student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she is completing her Doctor of Philosophy, Sociology in Administration and Leadership Studies.

She currently resides in York County, with her husband Dale. They have three grown sons Dan, Tod, and Andy. She enjoys making mosaic art pieces and wildlife pen and inks. Layden is a runner, participates in 5K’s, and is training to run in future marathons.

Layden will be publicly appointed as Chief by the West Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors at their April 2, Board of Supervisors meeting, and will start work shortly thereafter.

“The Board of Supervisors had significant interviews with the final candidates and chose, unanimously, the best person to fill the position,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman David Dumeyer. “We are looking forward to working with Lisa. I believe she is a worthy successor to our outstanding police Chief, Mark Pugliese.”