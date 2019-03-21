Win a free summer vacation to the world’s happiest country

Finland wants you to spend a memorable summer in its country to learn its methods for happiness and calmness.

The country was just named the world’s happiest country for a second year in a row and its residents want to show you why.

“Rent a Finn” is an initiative that aims to bring people from all over the world to spend three summer days with Finns in their homes.

“Finns are opening their homes and lives and welcoming visitors to experience how to reconnect with nature. Finnish nature with a local guide is the perfect way to find your calm,” according to a press release from Visit Finland.

The costs for these three days are covered by Visit Finland, a national tourism board. People interested in this journey will have to apply online after filming a short video where they describe themselves, talk about their connection to nature and why they want to experience Finland.

Eight Finnish host families were chosen from across the country as representatives of Finland.

“We wanted to have ordinary Finns that wanted to tell an authentic story and show the beautiful nature of Finland to their guests,” said Joonas Halla, PR and media manager.

The campaign planning started last year when Finland was named the world’s happiest country in the United Nations’ World Happiness Report. Finland maintained its title in 2019 and hopes to continue with this initiative in the future, where proud Finns would keep showing the world their country.

Finland was chosen for two years in a row based on its peoples’ generosity, freedom to make life decisions, social relations and health and life expectancy, according to the UN report.

The Scandinavian heaven has been in the top 10 happiest countries for six years because of its Northern Lights, gastronomic capital city and Santa Claus’ year-round home in Lapland. The Nordic country also has its own emojis that sum up its national identity and celebrate Finnish weirdness. These emojis don’t shy away from showing naked sauna-goers, heavy metal heads and an “unbreakable” Nokia 3310.