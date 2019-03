× 13 people displaced after house fire in Enola

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– 13 people have been displaced after a house fire in Enola.

According to the Red Cross, the fire sparked early Friday morning at a home in the 100 block of Greenmont Dr. in Enola.

The Red Cross tweeted that they are assisting five adults and eight children that were displaced by the fire.

We are providing the resources necessary for five adults and eight children to secure clothing, food, and temporary lodging following a home fire that occurred early this morning on the 100 block of Greenmont Dr in Enola (Cumberland County). — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) March 22, 2019

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered at this time.