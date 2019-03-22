× Bryce Harper’s brother, Bryan, to pitch for Lancaster Barnstormers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Another Harper will be playing in Pennsylvania.

Bryan Harper, Bryce’s older brother and a left-handed relief pitcher, has signed a contract with the Lancaster Barnstormers for the 2019 season.

Harper, 29, signed with the Washington Nationals organization in 2011 out of the University of South Carolina.

He spent a portion of all four seasons at Harrisburg with the Senators before peaking at Class AAA Syracuse in 2016.

Last year, Harper made 44 appearances with the Senators and was 3-1 with 4 saves and a 3.69 ERA.

He has a career 3.66 ERA in 212 relief appearances.