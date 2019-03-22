× Carlisle police charge man with assaulting pregnant woman

CARLISLE — Carlisle Police say a man pushed his pregnant ex-girlfriend to the ground, pulled her hair, and forced her into a vehicle. It happened on Wednesday, March 20th on 149 A Street. Wesley McNeely is charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. The victim suffered injuries to her head, and face. Being 18 weeks pregnant, she also underwent an examination to ensure there was no trauma to the baby. The victim also reported that during the assault, McNeely damaged her vehicle. Police arrested McNeely at his residence and he was taken to Cumberland County Prison to be arraigned on the above charges.