Celebrating National Puppy Day with puppies from Charlie’s Crusaders

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s National Puppy Day!

Today, two 11-week-old puppies from Charlie’s Crusaders are stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

Kanye and Karl are puppies that have similarities to Pitbull/Labrador mixes.

They are described as “typical” puppies that love to play and snuggle and would love a family to call their own. They are from a litter of 11 puppies, who all have different personalities and are available on the Charlie’s Crusaders website.

