Celebrating National Puppy Day with puppies from Charlie’s Crusaders

Posted 7:48 AM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09AM, March 22, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s National Puppy Day!

Today, two 11-week-old puppies from Charlie’s Crusaders are stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

Kanye and Karl are puppies that have similarities to Pitbull/Labrador mixes.

They are described as “typical” puppies that love to play and snuggle and would love a family to call their own. They are from a litter of 11 puppies, who all have different personalities and are available on the Charlie’s Crusaders website.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Here are some other puppies from Kanye and Karl’s litter:

