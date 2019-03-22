CENTER STAGE: A man’s broken melody creates a community he never expected in the Fulton’s “Once: The Musical”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - A heartbroken songwriter recently broken up with his girl is ready to give it all up. That's when he meets his perfect musical partner, with new friends from all over the world coming together to form a community around him that he never expected.

A touching Tony Award-winning musical based off of the Academy Award-winning film, "Once: The Musical" takes you to the streets of Dublin, Ireland in a celebration of music, love and community.

The production runs now through April 14th. You can find more information on the Fulton's website.