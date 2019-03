× Coroner: Body of missing man found along Paxton Creek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The body of a missing man was found along Paxton Creek, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner believes that 55-year-old Dean Ash may have accidentally fallen from a bridge over the creek. He died of fresh water drowning and his body had traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said.

Ash was reported missing in February and was last seen on the 8th of that month in the 300 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard.