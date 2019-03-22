Drier but gusty Friday ahead with a few afternoon showers before conditions turn around for the weekend

DRIER FRIDAY, BUT STILL BREEZY: Rain comes to an end across Central PA, and an overall drier day is ahead for Friday. The roads are damp early as rain tapers from west to east, but the rain should be gone by 8 A.M. Plenty of clouds remain for the morning. Expect temperatures to start in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s breezy too, making wind chills feel lower in the 30s. It remains breezy through the rest of the day. It’s also drier, but some sprinkles are likely throughout the region, perhaps even some wet flakes to the west and northwest. Some more potent rain showers or even a snow squall is possible to the far west and northwest. Winds are quite gusty, and it remains chilly. Those gusts reach as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour at times. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s under plenty of clouds. Wind chills could feel like the 30s at times. It stays chilly for Friday evening plans, so remember to bundle up! The winds stay breezy for much of the night, but they do lighten some. Expect lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds chills feel like the 20s, and even dip as low at the teens at times for some.

DRIER & MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns much drier with a return to sunshine. Temperatures are also on the rise. Readings reach the middle to upper 40s under plenty of sunshine, but this is still a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. There’s still a breeze, and that adds an extra chill. Sunday brings sunshine to start, but clouds start to build ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. The winds are much lighter, making for a pleasant spring feel!

NEXT WEEK: It’s a return to rainy conditions briefly on Monday. It’s mild and quite damp through much of the day once showers arrive during the morning. It’s even breezy too. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s! Chilly air returns fast as conditions dry out later Monday. The chilly air is expected to remain in place through the middle of the week. The winds are lighter under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. There’s plenty of sunshine for Wednesday! Temperatures are a touch higher, but they are still on the chilly side for this time of year. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s. The warming continues on Thursday under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the middle 50s!

