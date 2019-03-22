× Former officer Michael Rosfeld found not guilty of criminal homicide

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A jury found Michael Rosfeld not guilty Friday in connection with the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, court documents show.

The former East Pittsburgh Police officer faced a charge of criminal homicide after he shot and killed Rose in June 2018.

Rosfeld shot Rose three times on June 19 as the teenager fled a car after a traffic stop. Allegheny County Police said Rose was a passenger in a car that authorities suspected of being involved in shooting earlier that day in a nearby community.

Police said after Rosfeld pulled the vehicle over and ordered the driver out of the car and onto the ground, Rose and another passenger ran, which is when the officer opened fire, striking the teenager.