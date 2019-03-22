× Former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane disbarred from practicing law

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order Friday disbarring Kathleen Kane, the former state Attorney General, from practicing law.

The order, which goes into effect April 21, comes almost four months after Kane began serving her 10- to 23-month prison sentence for perjury, obstruction and related offenses.

Kane was found guilty in August 2016 related to a grand jury leak two years prior. She appealed her conviction and the Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld it last May.