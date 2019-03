× Lebanon man allegedly exposed himself at two businesses within city

LEBANON — A Lebanon man is accused of exposing himself at two businesses within the city.

Police allege that 28-year-old Carlos Barreto-Santiago exposed himself at two South 9th Street businesses: Rite Aid on December 14 and Firehouse Laundry on March 9 and March 10.

Barreto-Santiago faces three counts each of indecent exposure and open lewdness.