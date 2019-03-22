× Lower Paxton Township man facing charges after breaking into victim’s home, attempting to strangle her

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Lower Paxton Township man is facing charges after attempting to strangle a victim after forcing entry into her home.

Manuel Gonzalez, 35, is facing criminal attempt homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, and strangulation, among other related charges for the incident.

On March 22 around 2:10 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Palmdale neighborhood of Hershey for a reported domestic dispute.

Further investigation revealed that Gonzalez, an ex-boyfriend of the victim, gained entry into the home while the victim was away.

Upon returning to the home, the victim entered the residence when she encountered Gonzalez waiting inside.

A struggled ensued resulting in Gonzalez choking the victim until she was able to free herself and flee the residence.

She was taken to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Gonzalez was located and placed in custody near the residence.

Now, he is facing charges.