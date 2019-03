× Man charged with criminal homicide in wife’s death

YORK — A York man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of his wife.

Zukael Stephens, 41, was taken into custody Friday.

He’s accused of killing his wife, 39-year-old Queshantea Stephens, in August 2017.

Queshantea was found dead in an alley in the 700 block of West Princess Street on August 29.

Zukael is currently incarcerated at a state correctional institute.