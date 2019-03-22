× Maryland pilot sentenced to up to 23 months in prison for attempting to fly from Lancaster to Washington D.C. while under the influence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Maryland pilot was sentenced Friday in Lancaster County Court for attempting to fly from the Lancaster Airport last year after drinking whiskey.

Seth Dapaah, 42, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of flying while impaired.

He will serve 3 days – 23 months in prison, and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and undergo drug and alcohol counseling and treatment.

On April 21, 2018, police responded to tips and stopped Dapaah before he took off in his Cherokee 180. He intended to fly to Washington D.C.

He had started the plane’s engine, and the propeller was moving when police stopped Dapaah on the runway.

Video evidence showed Dapaah drinking Scotch whiskey at a bar/restaurant next to the airport, according to Assistant District Attorney Ande Gonazalez.

When police stopped Dapaah, they noticed an odor of alcohol and that Dapaah’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. He was also unsteady on his feet and refused to perform a Breathalyzer test.

The Federal Aviation Administration has revoked Dapaah’s pilot license.

Now, he will serve time.