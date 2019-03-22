Olivia’s prepares a Chicken Caprese Panini served with Cream of Tomato Basil Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!
Harry and Yanni are preparing a Chicken Caprese Panini served with Cream of Tomato Basil Soup!
Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:
Cream of Tomato Basil Soup
3 tbsp tomato paste
6oz Garlic Butter
12 oz sun dried tomatoes
12 oz fire roasted red peppers
1 lg onion – chopped
4 stalks celery – chopped
1 lg carrot – chopped
48 oz Italian Tomato Strips
1 gallon chicken stock
12 oz heavy cream
3 tbsp smoked paprika
3 tbsp fresh basil
3 tbsp chicken base
5 tbsp red pepper pesto
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
2 tbsp brown sugar
Cornstarch Slurry :
6oz water mixed w 6oz cornstarch
Sauté all veggies w garlic butter. Add tomatoes, water, the spices, & chicken base. Bring to a boil. Tighten with cornstarch slurry. Finish w heavy cream. Cook on medium heat and stir for approx 5 mins. Turn off heat. Let cool. Enjoy!
Chicken Caprese Panini
6oz Mozzarella Balls
1 chicken breast cut into strips
2 oz Pesto
2 oz fresh chopped tomatoes
2 oz fresh mozzarella cheese
2 oz garlic butter
1 piece of pita bread
2 oz Parmesan cheese
Chargrill the chicken breast until internal temperature reaches 140*F. Place garlic butter on one side of pita bread, this is the side that will be placed on the grill. Place Pesto, tomato, Mozzarella balls, & grilled chicken on other side, fold. Grill. Enjoy!