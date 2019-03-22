Olivia’s prepares a Chicken Caprese Panini served with Cream of Tomato Basil Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Chicken Caprese Panini served with Cream of Tomato Basil Soup!

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:

Cream of Tomato Basil Soup

3 tbsp tomato paste

6oz Garlic Butter

12 oz sun dried tomatoes

12 oz fire roasted red peppers

1 lg onion – chopped

4 stalks celery – chopped

1 lg carrot – chopped

48 oz Italian Tomato Strips

1 gallon chicken stock

12 oz heavy cream

3 tbsp smoked paprika

3 tbsp fresh basil

3 tbsp chicken base

5 tbsp red pepper pesto

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp brown sugar

Cornstarch Slurry :

6oz water mixed w 6oz cornstarch

Sauté all veggies w garlic butter. Add tomatoes, water, the spices, & chicken base. Bring to a boil. Tighten with cornstarch slurry. Finish w heavy cream. Cook on medium heat and stir for approx 5 mins. Turn off heat. Let cool. Enjoy!

Chicken Caprese Panini

6oz Mozzarella Balls

1 chicken breast cut into strips

2 oz Pesto

2 oz fresh chopped tomatoes

2 oz fresh mozzarella cheese

2 oz garlic butter

1 piece of pita bread

2 oz Parmesan cheese

Chargrill the chicken breast until internal temperature reaches 140*F. Place garlic butter on one side of pita bread, this is the side that will be placed on the grill. Place Pesto, tomato, Mozzarella balls, & grilled chicken on other side, fold. Grill. Enjoy!