× Police searching for suspect accused of stealing $1600 worth of Adidas merchandise from vehicle

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that is accused of stealing Adidas apparel worth approximately $1600.

On March 21 around 5:15 p.m., police were contacted about a theft from motor vehicles incident.

The victim told police that an unknown suspect entered his vehicle in the 1800 block of Gettysburg Village Drive in Mount Joy Township during the day and stole approximately 12 pairs of Adidas shoes and one Adidas hooded sweatshirt with an approximate value of $1600.