Resurrection teacher wins Golden Apple Award

HARRISBURG — Resurrection Catholic School kindergarten teacher Kristy Legenstein won a Golden Apple from the Harrisburg Diocese, an award that recognizes professional excellence, leadership, and devotion to teaching in Catholic schools.

Legenstein earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Immaculata University in 1991. She enjoyed a successful career in vaccine production, but remembered her time as a cheerleading and softball coach in high school and felt a longing to work with children.

“I wanted to be the change in a child’s life like some of my teachers had been for me,” Legenstein said in an essay submitted as part of the nomination packet.

She returned to school to receive her elementary certification, and joined Resurrection in 2005.

As a kindergarten teacher, she teaches tactile skills like zipping a coat and blowing a nose, but she also coaches social skills like using manners, working with others and learning how to pray and show God’s love.

“I take the time to teach these skills because I want them to be well rounded people, and to do well in school,” Legenstein said.

She has three daughters – Olivia, Jillian and Carrigan – all graduates of Resurrection, a school Legenstein knew was right for her.

“I fell in love with the school while my daughters attended. It’s truly a family of faith with the same goals I have – to foster in children the love of God and the love of learning,” she said.

Legenstein earned an Advanced Catechetical Certificate in 2015 and a Pennsylvania Autism Endorsement in 2018. She and her husband Joe attend St. Joseph’s Church. Legenstein’s activities there include the Women’s Club, Marriage Prep mentoring and Extraordinary Minister.

Supported by the Donahue Family Foundation, the award includes a $5,000 gift. Legenstein is one of six teachers and one principal who will be recognized at an awards banquet May 7 at the Diocese of Harrisburg Diocesan Center. She is the fourth Resurrection teacher to win a Golden Apple award. The others are Sylvia Buller, Mary Scaccia and Judith Durrell, now a teacher at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg.

SOURCE: Harrisburg Diocese