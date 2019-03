× Three displaced after house fire in New Cumberland

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Three people have been displaced after an early morning fire.

Emergency dispatch says that crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Meadowbrook Court in New Cumberland around 2:00 a.m. for a reported house fire.

According to the Red Cross, they are assisting three adults that have been displaced due to the flames.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the fire.

