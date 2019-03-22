× Washington Boro man charged with fleeing accident, DUI

MANOR TWP., Lancaster County, PA — A Washington Boro man is charged after police say he fled a crash scene.

Benito X. Delgado, 23, of the 200 block of Penn Street, is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Failure to Notify Police of Accident Involving Injury or Death, Failure to Stop and Give Information and Render Aid, and Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed.

It happened on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 8:38 p.m. Manor Township Police were dispatched for a reported hit and run crash in the 3500 block of Blue Rock Road (SR 999).

Millersville Borough police were on the scene first. Manor Twp. Police searched for the striking vehicle, which was reported to have severe front end damage. The vehicle was soon located in the 200 block of Penn Street where a man, later identified as Delgado’s step-father, was pulling the crashed car into a garage. Delgado was inside the home and was visibly intoxicated according to police. He was taken into custody and arraigned at Lancaster County Prison on the above charges. The operator of the other vehicle was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.