Windy conditions dry us out with an improving weekend

GET READY FOR THE WIND: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for our western counties until 8AM Saturday. Gusts up to 35MPH persist throughout the day under otherwise mostly cloudy conditions. Highs in the mid-40s will be the norm as temperatures don’t go very far. A few sprinkles will be possible in spots, but otherwise we finish up Friday on the dry side. We stay breezy heading into Saturday with highs just shy of 50-degrees for most locations, but with abundant sunshine.

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: After starting the day off near 30-degrees, Sunday afternoon recovers nicely. Afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 50s will be the norm with partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Increasing clouds late keeps Monday mornings lows in the 40s ahead of our next rain chance.

RAIN EARLY NEXT WEEK: Showers persist once again off-and-on Monday with highs in the mid-50s. A powerful cold front associated with the system will bring afternoon highs back down into the mid-40s for Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine returns. However, we will see a temperature increase well into the 50s by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend! Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long.

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash