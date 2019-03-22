Windy conditions dry us out with an improving weekend

Posted 12:09 PM, March 22, 2019, by

Winds gust 30-35MPH throughout much of the afternoon and evening.

GET READY FOR THE WIND: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for our western counties until 8AM Saturday. Gusts up to 35MPH persist throughout the day under otherwise mostly cloudy conditions. Highs in the mid-40s will be the norm as temperatures don’t go very far. A few sprinkles will be possible in spots, but otherwise we finish up Friday on the dry side. We stay breezy heading into Saturday with highs just shy of 50-degrees for most locations, but with abundant sunshine.

Temperatures recover by the end of the weekend.

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: After starting the day off near 30-degrees, Sunday afternoon recovers nicely. Afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 50s will be the norm with partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Increasing clouds late keeps Monday mornings lows in the 40s ahead of our next rain chance.

RAIN EARLY NEXT WEEK: Showers persist once again off-and-on Monday with highs in the mid-50s. A powerful cold front associated with the system will bring afternoon highs back down into the mid-40s for Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine returns. However, we will see a temperature increase well into the 50s by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend! Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long.

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.