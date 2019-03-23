Central York High School holds their 8th annual mini-thon to fight cancer in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY - Today, students at Central York High School stood for 12 hours in a mini-thon to fight cancer.

The mini-thon was held at the high school. Organizers and students gave back to the community by raising money for pediatric cancer care. The funds will go to four diamonds, an organization that helps to full cover cancer care expenses for families and children in need of assistance.

more than 5-hundred people were there from 9 am to 9 pm. Students were not allowed to sit down for 12 straight hours.

"They're up, they're moving. We keep them busy," said Malerie Kelly, high school student advisor.

"There are sports tournaments, we have cupcake decorating. We have a ballon release in memory of those that we lost. This year, we are doing a luminary walk for the first time in the dark with candles to remember the ones that we lost," said Kelly.

More than 77-thousand-dollars were raised.