Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Nearly a week has passed since Saint Patrick's Day, but folks were still celebrating the Irish at the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Harrisburg Saturday.

Thousands came out in a sea of green despite the windy weather. Irish dance groups, pipe and drum bands, and festive floats made their way through downtown Harrisburg.

Parade go-ers came out to enjoy the celebrations.

"A lot of fun," Robert Straw said. "Let's put it that way. And we have some Irish heritage in the background so it's fun to get out and just enjoy the weather and the day and the celebrations."

This is the 3rd year the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District has organized the parade.