Man accused of lacing co-workers’ drinks with LSD

ARNOLD, Mo. – Authorities continue to investigate after a Missouri rental car agency employee allegedly slipped LSD into his co-workers’ drinks last Thursday.

On Monday, Arnold police questioned a 19-year-old Enterprise Rent-A-Car worker accused of spiking the beverages, according to KMOV, but he hasn’t been charged pending laboratory tests.

Police got a call from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car manager who reported that two employees, a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, had both been hospitalized after they began to feel “weird and dizzy,” according to the Jefferson County Leader.

The manager told police she noticed the suspect “acting weird” and holding a dropper. After she saw him “messing with” her bottle, she decided not to drink out of it, according to the paper.

The 19-year-old admitted to adding LSD to the drink, police said. He allegedly told investigators he did it because “they were too uptight, and needed to have better energy,” according to the Leader.

Mercy Hospital South workers treated and released the two workers.

Sgt. Tony Dennis with the Jefferson County Sheriff Department said their symptoms sounded similar to those of someone on LSD – shaking or tremors, as well as high blood pressure and heart rate, according to KOLR.

LSD is often administered as a clear, odorless liquid.

The co-workers reportedly started feeling better after the effects of the drugs wore off.

The suspect could face charges of assault and possession of a controlled substance.