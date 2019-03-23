Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. -- Saturday was Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, and many anglers took full advantage.

Kids ages 15 and under participated, as long as they got their free Mentored Youth Fishing Permit or Voluntary Youth Fishing License. They were able to keep two legal trout, while adult mentors could only fish. They also had to be accompanied by an adult.

This annual event takes place in 18 southeastern counties, including Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York counties.

FOX 43 caught up with some anglers at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs, and found out what their favorite part of fishing is.

"Just catching them, reeling them in," Xavier Vantassel said. "It's fun to see the challenge, and if you can do it - like see how many you can catch in a day. It's really fun."

"I'm a big angler," Timothy Brooks, said. "I've been wanting to get my kids involved. Took them out the beach, and we didn't catch anything. So I figured I'd bring them local here, get some trout. I noticed a very stock lake here at children's lake. So figured it would be a good opportunity to get them out there and get the youth inspired by the local anglers."

The opening day of trout season for those 18 counties is March 30th, while the statewide opening day is April 13th.