Neighbors hold candlelight vigil for two fallen York City firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- A candle light vigil was held by neighbors in the York community on Saturday for two York City fallen firefighters, Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

The two men died during a building collapse one year ago.

Neighbors gathered to light candles along a fence along North Broad and Walnut Street.

People who attended say the sacrifice they made is something they will remembered forever.

“They worked hard out here and we lost firefighters out here we don’t forget what they did," said Jason Schmuck, organizer.

"Just trying to show the community and the fire department that we are still here for them. I understand what the families are going through it’s very hard losing somebody that you love," said Sean Walker, organizer.

People in the York community say they plan to do a vigil remembering both Flascha and Anthony every year.