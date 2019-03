SHREWSBURY BOROUGH, York County – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash, early Saturday morning.

The crash happened before 1:30 a.m along Mount Airy Road.

Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company say they found the vehicle crashed into the tree upon arrival.

One person was in the vehicle and was taken to York Hospital for injuries, according to the fire company.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash.