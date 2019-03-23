Shamrocks come up just short in quest for PIAA state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Giant Center, Dauphin County - Saturday was the final day of the PIAA Basketball Championships. The Trinity Shamrock boys the lone area representative in the arena. The 'Rocks looking for their third state title as they faced Lincoln Park in the 3A title game.

A back in fourth game in the first half, saw Lincoln Park explode for a 16-point fourth quarter lead. If you stopped watching there you missed an amazing finish.

Check out the highlights above to see how close Trinity came to completing an amazing comeback as they fall 73-72 to Lincoln Park.