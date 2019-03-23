× Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to teach summer class in England for George Mason law

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is returning to teaching law, joining the faculty of George Mason University’s law school as a visiting professor.

The Antonin Scalia Law School announced Saturday that Kavanaugh will co-teach a course this summer on the “origins and creation of the US Constitution” in Runnymede, England.

Sitting Supreme Court justices often teach courses affiliated with universities during the summer months.

“It is a rare opportunity for students to learn from a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and we believe that contributes to making our law program uniquely valuable for our students,” the school said.

Kavanaugh’s hiring was first reported by the school’s newspaper, Fourth Estate.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will also be co-teaching a class for the Scalia Law School, in Italy “about the historical roots and the modern application of the separation of powers in the national security context.”

Before joining the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh taught at Harvard Law School for more than a decade.