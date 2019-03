× Trees crash through home overnight in Codorus Township

CODORUS TOWNSHIP, York County – A home is damaged after two trees crashed through the roof.

The incident happened at 1:54 a.m., Saturday on the 4000 block of Johnson Road.

The homeowners stated the trees crashed through the roof and fell six feet away from their bed, according to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company.

Investigators say the trees fell due to high winds and wet soil.

No injuries were reported.