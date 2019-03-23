Winds calming down by tonight and warmer temperatures return tomorrow!

BEAUTIFUL START TO WEEKEND: Clouds cleared the area early Saturday morning allowing us to wake up to bright and sunny skies! Plenty of sunshine today made for a much nicer day then yesterday. Winds have still been breezy today, but also calmer than Friday. Temperatures today topped out around 5-7 degrees warmer than Friday and winds will be calming through the day as well. Sunday will feature even warmer temperatures as we make a run for the upper 50s to about 60 degrees! Morning sunshine will be giving way to clouds as we anticipate our next rain maker on the move, bringing some shower activity to start off the new work week.

WET AND DREARY MONDAY: Our next chance for wet weather looks to slide into the start of the next work week. Clouds will be thickening up Sunday afternoon, but we will remain dry for most of Sunday. It is looking like we will deal with two rounds of shower activity. Round one will move in late Sunday night and dry up early Monday morning, likely around the start of the morning commute. Then round two of shower activity moves in after the lunch hour and exits Monday evening. Timing could still change between now and then, but models are also trending with shifting this system further south. It looks like some of our counties, mainly northern counties, could escape the second round of rain entirely dry. One model actually keeps the entire second round of precipitation to the south of the PA-MD border. We will continue to monitor this trend over the next 24 hours.

WARMER BY NEXT WEEKEND: After the rain showers exit on Monday, we cool off again for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures tumble back down into the 40s for highs, staying around 5-7 degrees below normal for this time of year. By next weekend, another ridge begins to build along the East Coast and our temperatures rebound nicely! By Thursday, we will likely be back to average for this time of year, low to mid 50s. Friday and Saturday we should be making a run for some 60s. Moisture will be returning with the warmer air, and we could be dealing with some wet weather next weekend as well.

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash