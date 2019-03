× Body discovered in Codorus Creek

YORK – A man’s body was found in Codorus Creek, Saturday afternoon according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The body was discovered at 3:20 p.m near Kings Mill Road along Heritage Rail Trail, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office says the deceased man was a local resident. His identity is being withheld until additional family is notified.

Police do not know if foul play was involved. York City police are investigating.