Hershey characters dance with kids during springtime hop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - Lots of kids were hopping into springtime today at Hershey's Chocolate World.

Starting Sunday until Easter weekend, Hershey's Chocolate World will hold a seasonal free event for family-friendly fun.

Organizers say the kids learn how to do the bunny hop with Hershey's characters and dance around with them.

"When we get started, characters all come out and our emcee introduces everybody," said Kinjal Athia, event marketing coordinator. "Kids are just looking up at all the characters, and you can see the young ones just light up because they've never seen anything like that before. This is just a way we help create memories through Hershey's Chocolate World," said Athia.

There will be lots of candy available at the events, so adults can dive in and build Easter baskets for the kids.