Open house teaches adults and kids about community resources in Cumberland County

CARLISLE BOROUGH, Lancaster County - Today, folks had the opportunity to interact with a variety of animals and learn about community resources in Cumberland County.

Penn State University Cooperative Extension held an event where they showcased all of the different programs that are offered to the community. 4H activities and information booths were available for adults and children. Alpacas, goats, pigs, cows and even K-9 units were in on the fun.

Event coordinators said the 4-h program is intended for people ages 5 through 18.

"There are a lot of opportunities, especially for children, through the 4H program," said Wendy Martin, Chair of PSU Extension Council. "They build leadership skills and are involved in some really good integrated learning that they hands on. They learn everything that they need to know and we just help them be good citizens and help them through life," said Martin.

Most of the services offered by the Penn State University Cooperative Extension are free.