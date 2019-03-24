× Police continues to search for missing Lebanon County man

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is still searching for a missing Lebanon County man.

Police say, Karl Messersmith, 46, of Myerstown was reported missing on March 18th, when State Police reported that Messersmith was possibly suicidal. His vehicle was found parked near the intersection of Woodcock and Laurel Lane inside the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

According to investigators, the vehicle was unoccupied for four days.

Over a three day period, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department along with the Pennsylvania Game Commission searched the trails and areas in the immediate vicinity, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-733-0965.