Temperatures cooling down by tomorrow with a few showers possible!

GORGEOUS FINISH TO WEEKEND: The first half of the weekend already kicked off on a great note with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures were decent yesterday although still a tad bit below normal for this time of year. Today we finally topped out above normal! Temperatures soared into the upper 50s and low 60s. We climbed 10-15 degrees warmer than where we were at this time yesterday! Even with increasing cloud cover, temperatures had no trouble warming thanks to strong southerly flow. Unfortunately, today is our last warm day for the next couple of days, another cool-down is on the way. A cold front will cross the area tomorrow bringing some wet weather along with it.

SHOWERY MONDAY: Our next rain maker is on the move, likely to bring some shower activity our way to start off the new week. Tonight, there is a small chance for some shower activity although it will be more isolated and spotty in nature. The better chance for some wet weather will be Monday afternoon and Monday evening. A cold front will cross the area Monday afternoon, and a disturbance riding along that front will be responsible for some rain showers. Timing looks to be after the lunch hour until early evening. By Monday night, we will be drying things out and temperatures will be crashing back into the 20s for overnight lows.

NEXT WEEKEND WARM-UP: Following the brief cool-down Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we will quickly soar back into the upper 50s and 60s by the end of next week. Another strong ridge will build along the East Coast by late week allowing temperatures to warm again. Southerly flow will take over bringing warmer temperatures our way. Highs by Saturday afternoon could top out in the upper 60s and potentially even lower 70s!

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash