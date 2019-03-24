× Two people injured after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County – Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 southbound, Saturday night.

The crash happened at 8:42 p.m at mile marker 45.4 between exit 45 Paxton Street/Bass Pro Drive and exit 44B 17th Street.

According to State Police, 22-year-old Antoni Latorre-Martinez was unable to stop his vehicle for slow-moving traffic.

Investigators say he rear-ended a 2016 Nissan Sentra on the interstate and caused that vehicle to spin into the right shoulder. Police also say Latorre-Martinez rear-ended a third vehicle before coming to a complete stop.

Latorre-Martinez and the driver of the Nissan Sentra were both taken to the hospital to treat injuries, according to police.