Watch Live: Attorney General William Barr delivers findings on Mueller report

Posted 3:29 PM, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, March 24, 2019

Attorney General William Barr releases the principal conclusions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report about Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.