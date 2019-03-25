× 44-year-old man to face charges after threatening people with knife, barricading himself inside Lititz home from police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is in custody after wielding a knife and threatening people before barricading himself in his home from police.

On March 24 around 7:05 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of East Second Avenue in Lititz for a reported suspect wielding a weapon.

Two 911 callers reported the incident; the first being a woman who said an adult male relative of hers was “running around the area, possibly with a knife,” and the second being an adult man who lived nearby that said the suspect approached and threatened him with a knife.

Upon arrival, police found that the suspect had barricaded himself alone inside his home.

Police were able to see the suspect through a window, and say that he appeared to be in a state of agitation and was seen to be in possession of the knife.

Due to the circumstances of the event, police established a perimeter and attempted to use Crisis Negotiators to attempt communication with the suspect.

At one point, the suspect stopped responding to police, and turned off lights and closed blinds so that he was no longer visible.

Then, police forced entry into the room, and used a Taser to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries during the arrest, and remains at a local hospital for treatment.

Upon his release, the 44-year-old man will be facing criminal charges and identified.