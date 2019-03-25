A few showers to start the work week, warming by the end of the week

RAIN TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions kept us warm overnight, but will limit our temperatures in the afternoon. Highs stick in the low-50s. Stray light showers persist in the morning, with light rain taking over in the mid-afternoon. Most activity will be along and south of the turnpike. Rainfall will not be heavy as a quick hit of moisture tracks into the area and is done before 9PM for most, if not all, of the area. Rain totals of 0.25″-0.5″ will be the norm with locally higher totals possible. Areas north of the turnpike will see less.

COOLER MIDWEEK: Rapidly clearing skies overnight allows temperatures to drop into the 30s and 20s in spots by morning. Cooler northwest winds take over as well, meaning Tuesday temperatures remain in the mid-40s by afternoon. Similar conditions set up for Wednesday, while a slight westerly wind shift raises temperatures back near 50-degrees for Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies dominate.

WARMING TO FINISH: Warmer air returns in a big way by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thursday tops out just shy of 60-degrees. After morning lows in the 40s begin Friday, we get over the hump and rise into the low-60s to finish the work week. Our next rain chance moves in overnight Friday, spotty with plenty of dry time into Saturday morning. Highs just shy of 70-degrees start the weekend before rain becomes more widespread with a powerful cold front Sunday.

Have a great one! Stay Weather Smart with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long