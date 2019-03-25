× Denver woman facing charges after threatening suicide, DUI with 1-year-old in the vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver woman is facing charges after she allegedly threatened to commit suicide before driving while intoxicated with a 1-year-old child in the vehicle.

Ashley Rivera, 28, is facing endangering the welfare of children and DUI, among other related charges for her role in the incident.

On March 23 around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of N. 6th Street in Denver Borough for a report of a domestic dispute where a woman was threatening suicide.

While en route to the scene, police were notified that the woman, later identified as Rivera, was intoxicated and had left the residence in her vehicle with a 1-year-old child.

Police stopped Rivera on Main Street, and a breath test indicated she had a BAC of .12%.

Rivera was transported to a local hospital, and will be sent a summons to appear in District Court.