× Dunkin’ teams up with Saucony to release Kinarva 10 Sneakers that you can win in sweepstakes

MASSACHUSETTS– Dunkin’ is teaming up with Saucony to give away a pair of its Kinarva 10 Sneakers.

The company was giving Boston Marathoners an opportunity to literally run on Dunkin’ in the special Saucony Dunkin’ Editions that are said to be a lightweight form-fit sneaker that is deal for long-distance runs.

The sneakers feature the pink and orange logo, coffee cups on the tongue, and a strawberry frosted jewel on the laces.

As of today, the shoes were all sold out on the company website, but fans can still enter to win a pair here.