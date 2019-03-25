Dunkin’ teams up with Saucony to release Kinarva 10 Sneakers that you can win in sweepstakes

Posted 6:28 AM, March 25, 2019, by

MASSACHUSETTS– Dunkin’ is teaming up with Saucony to give away a pair of its Kinarva 10 Sneakers.

The company was giving Boston Marathoners an opportunity to literally run on Dunkin’ in the special Saucony Dunkin’ Editions that are said to be a lightweight form-fit sneaker that is deal for long-distance runs.

The sneakers feature the pink and orange logo, coffee cups on the tongue, and a strawberry frosted jewel on the laces.

As of today, the shoes were all sold out on the company website, but fans can still enter to win a pair here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.