× East Lampeter Township Police announce arrest of suspected package thief

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 19-year-old Gordonville man has been charged with the theft of several packages from homes in East Lampeter Township over several weeks, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Jordan Durham has been charged with eight counts of theft by unlawful taking after the investigation of several theft reports dating back to February in East Lampeter Township, police say. In all of the cases, the packages had been delivered to residences by courier services and taken before the owners could collect them.

Durham was charged on March 22, and taken into custody on Monday, police say. He was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail of $5,000.