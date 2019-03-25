× Former Lancaster man to serve up to 36 years in prison for shaking, killing son

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A former Lancaster man is set to serve up to 36 years in prison for killing his young son, who was shaken in 2009 and died in 2017.

Antonio Flores-Feliciano, 36, was convicted of aggravated assault and other related charges in 2012 for seriously injuring his son, Addiel Flores, in 2009.

At the time of the abuse, Addiel was only two months only. He had been unresponsive since, until dying at Reading Hospital at age 8.

Police and medical professionals determined that Flores-Feliciano was alone with the child when he suffered the permanent injuries that led to his death.

On Monday morning, Flores-Feliciano pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of 18-36 years in prison.

He will receive credit for the time he has served since June 30, 2011.