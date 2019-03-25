× Harrisburg man accused of raping woman in June 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is accused of raping a woman last year.

Nigel Lane, 19, faces charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault, court documents show.

It’s alleged that Lane raped the victim during the overnight hours of June 9 and June 10, 2018.

The victim, who reported the incident on June 10, told police that Lane went into her room the night prior and tried to grab her as she told him to stop and get out, the criminal complaint says. The woman advised that she then woke up the next morning with pain, adding that she was wearing different attire then what she had on prior to falling asleep.

During the investigation, police spoke with three other individuals who were with Lane and the victim prior to the alleged rape — they were all hanging out at a residence in Newberry Township on June 9.

One individual advised that Nigel had been aggressive with the woman once before.

Nigel was asked about both instances when he was interviewed with police and, according to the criminal complaint, he said that he and the victim had sex. Police note in the criminal complaint that the woman was not aware of the first encounter where they allegedly had sex. The victim said that she was not aware of anything after returning home with Nigel and another individual that night.