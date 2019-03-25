Harrisburg woman charged in stabbing incident

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg woman has been charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and possessing the instruments of crime after a stabbing Saturday night, according to Harrisburg Police.

Caress Murphy, 18, is accused of stabbing a male victim on his right side during an altercation on the 1800 block of Whitehall Street, police say. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a punctured lung and a lacerated liver, according to police.

Murphy was charged after police questioned her, according to police.

